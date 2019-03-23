Luxury-home lottery opens for stunning home

LUXURY LOTTERY: The Endeavour Foundation unveiled its $1.3 million, 68th anniversary prize home in Montville on Friday.

LUXURY LOTTERY: The Endeavour Foundation unveiled its $1.3 million, 68th anniversary prize home in Montville on Friday. Endeavour Foundation

A $10 TICKET may be all it takes to call a stunning hinterland property "home", as one Sunshine Coast family discovered two decades ago.

Allan, Adelyn and their daughter, Melissa and son, Craig, needed convincing a Tinbeerwah Endeavour prize home was theirs when they go the call in 1996.

But after Allan unveiled the organisation's $1.3 million 68th anniversary prize Queenslander in Montville on Friday, he said the family had experienced years of opportunity since they made a permanent move from Bundaberg in 2005.

Past winners Allan, Adelyn and their daughter Melissa Webb unveil the Endeavour Foundation's $1.3 million prize home in Montville. Endeavour Foundation

Melissa, 43, has had epilepsy since infancy, and by late 2018 had worked on various Endeavour Foundation farms for 24 years.

Allan said even after their win, he and his wife continued to buy two tickets in each draw to give back to the organisation which had helped foster their daughter's life and work skills.

The latest prize home offers single-storey luxury minutes from Kondalilla National Park and Lake Baroon, and is surrounded by local cafes, wineries and boutique shops.

The Endeavour Foundation unveiled its $1.3 million, 68th anniversary prize home in Montville on Friday. Endeavour Foundation

The master bedroom comes with a generous en-suite bathroom, walk-in wardrobe and opens out to an alfresco dining area on the veranda, where the winner and their family can enjoy evening meals, host family barbecues and watch films by starlight with their very own outdoor cinema.

In addition to the four bedrooms and expansive open-plan living area is a large media room and separate study.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Furniture and appliances are included, right down to the bedding, and the prize comes with $10,000 in gold bullion.

Allan said before they were ready to make a permanent move, the Tinbeerwah house offered a holiday home and accommodation close to Melissa's regular specialist appointments in Brisbane.

The Montville prize home features four bedrooms and includes all appliances and furniture. Endeavour Foundation

Endeavour Foundation was founded in 1951 when parents of children with intellectual disability banded together to fight for their children's access to education, and tutored them on their own verandas.

Each year the foundation builds a unique home, and all proceeds from the lotteries support people with intellectual disability across a variety of services including employment, structured learning programs, supported independent living and community access.

Allan said though his daughter had found new challenges with the Suncoast Butterflies, they were ever grateful for the years of support Endeavour had provided.

The Webb family photo as they celebrated their 1996 Endeavour Foundation prize home win. Endeavour Foundation

"It gives people like Melissa a reason to wake up, something to look forward to and a challenge," he said.

To buy tickets call 1800 63 40 40 or visit endeavourlotteries.com.au. The lottery closes May 29, 2019 and is drawn at 11am on June 5.

Daily viewings are open from 10am to 5pm, and from 1pm to 5pm on Anzac Day. The home is closed on Good Friday, April 19.