Luxury Ballina business in liquidation following court order

AN historic Ballina motel has gone into liquidation after court proceedings by an unpaid creditor.

The Ballina Manor Boutique Hotel will be sold off after parent company Manor Holdings (NSW) Pty Ltd, was forced into liquidation last month.

One of the two directors of the company is Belinda Catherine Nott, who was convicted in Lismore Local Court last November for dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception.

Mrs Nott was given a 15-month suspended jail sentence for the offence, which involved faking a payment to a company contracted for advertising services for the Ballina Manor and another business.

The company has since been repaid.

Mrs Nott was also involved in civil court proceedings earlier this year in relation to $13,000 worth of unpaid electricity bills issued to Ballina Manor in 2015 and 2016.

Following a court order against Manor Holdings (NSW), insolvency firm Cor Cordis was appointed on April 17 to oversee the liquidation process.

The motel remains open for business, however, with liquidators in early negotiations with potential buyers.

It's hoped it will continue to trade into the future.

Cor Cordis senior accountant Clement Teng told The Northern Star that as well as selling the company's assets to pay out creditors, the firm would conduct an investigation into the company's affairs and see if any of its business activities were "questionable by law".

A future report will be issued by Cor Cordis summarising the results of its investigation. There is no deadline on the report.

Mr Teng said prior to liquidation proceedings, the business had gone into voluntary administration on February 9, but was not able to be restructured and continue as a viable entity to the satisfaction of creditors.

Mr Teng said the civil court proceedings to wind up the company were brought against it by a trade creditor.

The heritage listed boutique motel in Norton St was originally opened as a Methodist ladies college in 1925, but was later converted to a guest house, before a third incarnation from the 1970s onwards as a residential unit block.

Ballina Manor in 1925 Contributed

It was auctioned in 1999 and Ballina Shire Council had given in-principle support for its demolition, but the new owners refurbished and reopened it as an historic five star motel.

LUXURY: One of the rooms at Ballina Manor, and an old photo of the building. Ballina Manor is open for free half-hour tours. Photo Graham Broadhead / Ballina Shire Advocate Graham Broadhead

It offers four kinds of luxury rooms which retail from $165 to $290 per night.