Epic spray: Raging woman vandalises $400k Mercedes

A defaced Mercedes S63 AMG coupe on King William St, near the corner of Dequetteville Tce, Kent Town. Pictures: Supplied

A LUXURY Mercedes-Benz worth more than $400,000 has been spray-painted by an apparently scorned woman armed with a baseball bat in a drive-by attack just outside the CBD.

The Mercedes-Benz S63 AMG Coupe, which retails new for $410,000, was attacked just before 12.30pm outside an apartment complex in Kent Town.

A group of witnesses told The Advertiser a woman smashed up the car with a baseball bat after spray-painting the words "cheater", "slut" and "man whore".

One witness said the scorned woman aged in her 20s was "cool, calm and collected" during the rampage.

"She turned up in a Mercedes G Wagon (and) she got out with a spray can," a second witness said.

"She painted one side then went around and painted the other side, then got back in the car and got out the bat.

"She took to the car with a bat, smashed up the mirrors on the side that says 'cheater'.

"This is a reason why you probably park your car in a private carpark and if you want the security of apartment living you should probably secure your car as well.

"There might be some other business out of it as someone might be trying to offload an apartment now."

The woman fled the scene after the attack.

After the story was published on Advertiser.com.au, a woman arrived and drove the car into the apartment complex car park - which is next to a crash repairer. She refused to comment.

The car's owner is understood to be a local businessman and it is believed the vehicle was only purchased last week.

Police arrived at the apartment complex at about 3.50pm. An incident report was taken and will be investigated.