Luxe new wellness, fitness centre to open on Northern Rivers

BodyMindLife will open a luxe new wellness centre, Pilates and yoga studio at 6 Byron Street in February 2020.

BYRON Bay will welcome a new purpose-built sanctuary from leading Australian yoga and reformer pilates studio BodyMindLife.

Opening at 6 Byron Street, Byron Bay in February 2020, the beautifully light-filled space, is the latest expansion for the wellness brand, which has five studios in Surry Hills, Potts Point, Redfern, Kirrawee and Bondi Beach.

The new location covers 600 square metres, with three studios and a far-infrared sauna, juice bar, cryotherapy, oxygen therapy and remedial massage, in a luxurious, tranquil setting.

Designed by award-winning architect and BodyMindLife co-owner Ferique Beach-Brown, who'shealing spaces and design beautification have frequented the pages of Vogue Living, Harpers Bazaar and more.

The new studio will offer yoga, reformer pilates, teacher trainings and workshops.



Investment banker turned yogi Philip Goodwin, who founded BodyMindLife in 2003 and now lives in Byron Bay, envisions the new location to enhance the community's current yoga offering, creating beneficial diversity.

"We want to offer a beautiful sanctuary downtown, that is friendly, professional, transformative and accessible," she said.

"A quality experience, that sits within the Byron Bay way of doing things. We hope the community can come together here and feel like they can stay as long as they like."

With twenty years of in-depth experience, including teacher training and retreats at Tallows Beach Houses from 2007, BodyMindLife has helped people live in the best possible way.

"The practice is a path to better health, happiness and longevity," Ms Goodwin said.

With the use of sacred geometry, floor-to-ceiling windows, polished concrete, timber floors and white walls, there's a sense of calm and spaciousness as soon as you walk through the doors.

The studio has installed infrared heating panels and an air purification system to give students an immune boost and release toxins while they practice.

There are classes and styles for all levels with dynamic Vinyasa flow for more advanced students as well many options for beginners to learn the basics, slow and mindful Yin classes, kids yoga, prenatal and postnatal yoga and Parents and Bubs.

The pilates space comes equipped with state-of-the-art reformer machines and Ms Goodwin has sought a line-up of expert, local and international teachers to lead classes.

BodyMindLife will offer unlimited yoga and meditation memberships from $37.50 a week, and reformer pilates from $55, with access to both Yoga and reformer pilates for $60. The studio will also support the local community and businesses with special offers.

See www.bodymindlife.com.