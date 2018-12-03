Man accused of raping stepdaughter and two other teens

The allegations spanned from June 2014 to March 2018, the court was told.

LURID rape allegations levelled at a Gold Coast stepfather by his teenage stepdaughter and two other girls have been aired in court.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, faces a slew of child sexual offence charges including rape, indecent treatment of a child under 16, grooming, depravation of liberty and carnal knowledge against three teenage girls.

The charges relate to multiple alleged acts on the Gold Coast and in regional Queensland between June 2014 to March 2018.

Complaints were first made to police in April this year, the Southport Magistrates Court was told today.

In the directions hearing, defence lawyer Jonathan Nyst, of Nyst Lawyers, applied to cross-examine witnesses and victims involved in the case before it goes to trial.

Mr Nyst told the court the defence wanted to cross examine the stepdaughter, her mother and a friend about inconsistencies in victim and witness statements.

He said there was also "scant" detail about the alleged incidents.

Magistrate Pamela Dowse said there did appear to be little detail about the allegations in the statements and allowed the victims and witness to be cross-examined on some points.

The matter was adjourned for a committal hearing with the victims and witness to be cross examined on February 7 next year.