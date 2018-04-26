Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lleyton Hewitt has shown he can still be a force in doubles.
Lleyton Hewitt has shown he can still be a force in doubles.
Tennis and Racquet Sports

Hewitt doubles up for yet another comeback

by AFP
26th Apr 2018 5:31 AM

LLEYTON Hewitt will come out of retirement again to play doubles at the Estoril clay-court tournament, with the 37-year-old teaming up with young Aussie Alex de Minaur.

"We have a wild card, we have ex-number 1 Lleyton Hewitt...who will break his 'retirement' to play at the Estoril Open alongside countryman Alex de Minaur," organisers tweeted.

Hewitt, who won the 2001 US Open and 2002 Wimbledon titles, retired in 2016 but played doubles this year in Brisbane and at the Australian Open, where he made the quarter-finals with Sam Groth, before returning to his full-time occupation of Davis Cup coach.

comeback lleyton hewitt portugal

Top Stories

    15 sharks spotted in 2 hours off our beaches

    15 sharks spotted in 2 hours off our beaches

    Breaking DPI aerial patrols continue to report sharks chasing bait fish off our beaches.

    • 26th Apr 2018 9:17 AM
    Woman stomped to death, but her killer is free

    premium_icon Woman stomped to death, but her killer is free

    Crime Will there ever be justice for Nicole's murder?

    Mystery illness leaves young girl fighting for life

    premium_icon Mystery illness leaves young girl fighting for life

    Health Community rallies to support family after girl hospitalised

    Changes you need to know on The Northern Star's website

    Changes you need to know on The Northern Star's website

    News Our website is changing, but we're still committed to local news

    • 26th Apr 2018 8:37 AM

    Local Partners