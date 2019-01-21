Menu
Lung cancer patients now have access to Tagrisso on the PBS.
Health

Lung cancer patients to save $90,000 a year on treatment

21st Jan 2019 1:15 PM

RESIDENTS on the Northern Rivers who have lung cancer will save almost $90,000 each year after the Federal Government listed Tagrisso on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme.

Page MP Kevin Hogan said patients currently paid close to $8000 per script, or almost $88,000 per year, for this treatment without subsidised access through the PBS.

"Thanks to our investment, the price drops from next month to just $40.30 per script, or $6.50 for concessional patients,” he said.

Mr Hogan said subsidising medicines like Tagrisso means patients can manage their cancer at home rather than visiting the hospital for chemotherapy.

"This is the latest of nearly 2000 PBS listings worth around $10.5 billion we've been able to make since we came to government,” he said.

"This PBS listing was recommended by the independent Pharmaceutical Benefits Advisory Committee (PBAC).”

"Our Government continues to list every drug on the PBS approved by the PBAC to ensure that new, essential medicines are affordable for all Australians.”

"We are now making on average one new or amended PBS listing every single day.”

