HONOURED: Lismore musician Luke Vassella said he was honoured to be asked to perform the National Anthem at the Lismore Australia Day Ceremony and “I still call Australia Home” at the Citizenship Ceremony on Australia Day 2021, Photo: Alison Paterson
News

Luke Vassella still calling Lismore home

Alison Paterson
27th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
Performing “I still call Australia home” at Lismore’s Australia Day Citizenship Ceremony sends shivers up Luke Vassella’s spine.

Mr Vassella, 46, who has called Lismore home since 1995 said “it’s an honour” to be asked to sing such a well-known and well-loved song for people who have chosen to make the momentous leap by taking out Australian citizenship.

“I think people come and support their family and friends become citizens and acknowledge the work are trying to do to make our community better,” he said.

“It is an honour to be asked to sing into that and to be here with my neighbours and friends, countrymen and women.

“This is a place I have hoped and dreamt with my music so to be able to give an acknowledgment of this place resonates with me.”

CALLING LISMORE HOME: Lismore musician Luke Vassella said he was honoured to be asked to perform the National Anthem at the Lismore Australia Day Ceremony and I still call Australia Home at the citizenship ceremony on Australia Day 2021, Photo: Alison Paterson
Due to COVID-19, guests were unable to sing along “except in their minds” and there’s no doubt that with the smiles on the audiences faces were doing exactly that.

Earlier in the day at the town; s Australia’s Day ceremony, Mr Vassella also sang tow of his compositions, “Lighthouse” and “Taking a ride” as well as the National Anthem.

Mr Vassella can be contacted here.

Lismore Northern Star

