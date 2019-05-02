Mayor in watchhouse as council faces D-day

SUSPENDED Logan mayor Luke Smith spent last night in jail after allegedly breaching his bail conditions, drink-­driving and crashing his car.

Smith, 49, was held at Beenleigh watchhouse last night and faces court today.

Police allege Smith mounted a gutter and hit a car and a tree on Eden Lea Drive, Meadowbrook, with a blood-alcohol reading of 0.139 per cent about 5pm yesterday.

Police said neighbours had tried to stop Smith, who was ordered by the court to live at his father's Meadowbrook property, from driving away.

He was charged with breach of bail, drink-driving and driving without due care and faces Beenleigh Magistrates Court today.

The arrest adds to corruption and fraud charges levelled against Smith, who has said he would defend all charges.

It comes as Logan City Council is expected to be sacked as early as today after all but four councillors were suspended last week in an unprecedented corruption probe.

Suspended Logan mayor Luke Smith outside his father’s house where he is now living

Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe is expected to move on the council after the CCC charged Smith and seven councillors with fraud over the dismissal of the council's chief executive officer Sharon Kelsey.

Smith was suspended last year after being charged with perjury and official corruption over alleged dealings with a major donor and developer.

He was also charged by the CCC with fraud over Ms Kelsey's sacking, alongside councillors Russell Lutton, Steve Swenson, Cherie Dalley, Laurie Smith, Phil Pidgeon, Trevina Schwartz and Jennie Breene.

Cr Stacey McIntosh was also suspended last year as she defends an unrelated fraud charge predating her election.

Mr Hinchliffe sought legal advice last week, including on whether he could use provisions introduced last year to allow him to sack a council if it is in the public interest to do so.

Logan will be the second council to be sacked by the State Government after the dismissal of Ipswich City Council last year in the wake of a corruption probe that led to 16 people being charged, including Mayor Andrew Antoniolli and former mayor Paul Pisasale.

All the councillors who have been charged are expected to defend the accusations.