Luke lucks out with injury

SIDELINED: Tintenbar-East Ballina all-rounder Luke Hamilton looks set to miss the rest of the FNC LJ Hooker League season with a back injury. File

A RECURRING back injury may sideline Tintenbar-East Ballina all-rounder Luke Hamilton for the rest of the Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket season.

He missed the start of the season before scoring 61 in a two-day match against Lennox Head last month.

Hamilton has been back on the shelf ever since with his side heading to Pottsville today for the final round of Twenty20 games before the Christmas break.

He is a big loss, having first played in the top grade in 2008.

He has scored 1238 runs and taken 26 wickets over the past two seasons.

"I don't think he knows what's wrong with it but it's something he obviously needs to look after,” Tintenbar-East Ballina captain Nathan Hoey said.

"He originally did it playing golf and he's having a fair bit of trouble with it, which isn't good for a 25-year-old.

"I think rest is the biggest thing for now and we'll see how he feels in the new year but I don't think he'll be back this season.

"It's a shame because he's scored a heap of runs for us over the years; he's still floating around and very much part of the club.”

Tintenbar-East Ballina are now second in the two-day competition after starting the season with back-to-back losses.

Hoey has sent young quick Jesse Barnwell back to the lower grades to get some extra bowling this weekend.

He hopes they can use the T20 round for the likes of teenagers Jacob Cox and Cameron Daniels to get some extra batting before the two-day competition resumes.

"The way our games have gone some of these guys haven't had much of a chance to bat yet,” Hoey said.

"We'll give everyone a chance this weekend and we'll still take it (T20) seriously; you don't ever want to lose to any of these teams.

"I'm really comfortable with where we're at; we have the veterans like Brett Crawford and Mick Warburton who have been invaluable for us.

"Steve Leahy has always been unlucky not to get more wickets and he's already taken 21, and Ben Frost is doing a great job at the other end.”

Hoey will get the chance to play with his younger brother Jacob today while all-rounder Abe Crawford has had his older brother Ben called into the squad.

With Marist Brothers also playing in a round-robin format at Seabreeze Oval, Pottsville, the day doubles as a fundraiser for Tweed Palliative Support.

Other games: Cudgen host the Casino Cavaliers and Lennox Head at Reg Dalton Oval, Kingscliff; Alstonville and Ballina Bears head to Rabjones Oval, Murwillumbah.