Leader ‘missing’ as scandal erupts

Pressure is mounting on NSW Opposition Leader Luke Foley to quit, after an ABC journalist accused him of putting his hand in her underpants after a Christmas party. Picture: AAP

Pressure is mounting on NSW Opposition Leader Luke Foley to quit, after an ABC journalist accused him of putting his hand in her underpants after a Christmas party. Picture: AAP

HE WAS on track to be the next premier of NSW but now pressure is mounting on Labor's Luke Foley to quit parliament after explosive allegations of inappropriate conduct.

In the wake of a statement from Ashleigh Raper, former state political reporter for the ABC, alleging Mr Foley put his hand in her underpants after a Christmas party in 2016, Mr Foley now appears to be missing in action.

A senior Labor insider has told news.com.au that the Opposition Leader's staff were unable to find him this afternoon, and Mr Foley was not answering his mobile phone.

It follows an explosive allegation by Ms Raper that she was inappropriately touched after an official function at Parliament House two years ago.

"He stood next to me. He put his hand through a gap in the back of my dress and inside my underpants. He rested his hand on my buttocks. I completely froze," Ms Raper alleged earlier today.

A senior Labor source told news.com.au Mr Foley's position was now totally untenable and several MPs have insisted he quit.

"Everyone wants him to go and is expecting him to resign this afternoon," the source said.

Support is firming for Michael Daley to replace Mr Foley as Labor leader, with "the left (faction) expected to choose the (new) deputy", the source said.

Ashleigh Raper alleges that NSW Labor Opposition leader Luke Foley indecently assaulted her at a party. Picture: Twitter

A senior Labor source tells news.com.au that Luke Foley is expected to resign this afternoon. Picture: AAP

Labor campaign strategist and prominent advertising executive Dee Madigan was scathing of Mr Foley's alleged conduct, and told news.com.au he must resign.

"I don't care how drunk you are," Ms Madigan said. "The sense of entitlement behind behaviour like this is not OK. Not ever. Not ever. Not ever. He needs to go."

And a Labor staffer said the feeling in the party's state ranks was that Mr Foley was "a dead man walking".

Deputy NSW Opposition leader Michael Daley is firming as Luke Foley’s replacement should he fall on his sword as expected. Picture: AAP

Ms Raper said the first of two calls from Mr Foley was received on Sunday - a 19-minute conversation in which he allegedly admitted he had behaved poorly.

"He told me that he had wanted to talk to me about that night on many occasions over the past two years because, while he was drunk and couldn't remember all the details of the night, he knew he did something to offend me," Ms Raper alleged.

"He apologised again and told me, 'I'm not a philanderer, I'm not a groper, I'm just a drunk idiot'."

In that call, she claims Mr Foley revealed he would resign on either Monday or Wednesday. However he phoned her again on Tuesday, she alleges, and said he would stay on after receiving legal advice.

Mr Foley's office has been contacted for comment.

Greens MP Jenny Leong today said she was "absolutely disgusted" by Mr Raper's allegations and called on Mr Foley to stand down.

"People in positions of power think they can get away with intimidation, harassment and fear," she said. "It's not OK. I feel absolutely sorry and heartbroken for Ashleigh."

Ashleigh Raper alleges that NSW Labor Opposition leader Luke Foley put his hand inside her dress and into her underwear and cupped her buttocks. Source: Facebook

With New South Wales heading to the polls in March next year, Labor had commanded a strong lead over Premier Gladys Berejiklian's Liberal Government.

Pundits largely expected Mr Foley would be the state's next premier.

Ms Raper said today she initially decided against lodging a formal complaint in the wake of the alleged incident, fearing the media reaction that would follow.

However, last month Liberal MP David Elliott aired the allegation in parliament and while he didn't name Ms Raper, rumour quickly spread.

It was a political tactic that she criticised in her statement today. A spokesperson for Mr Elliott today declined to comment further, including on the matter of Ms Raper's upset.