Lucrative tender to refurbish buildings now open

The Tenterfield Shire Council building on Rouse Street, Tenterfield. Tenterfield Shire Council

LOCAL contractors are being encouraged to apply for a lucrative tender currently on offer from Tenterfield Shire Council.

The council is preparing to refurbish the council's aging emergency operations centre and administration building.

Tender documents are available on the Tenderlink website at www.tenderlink.com/tenterfield.

There is no fee to download the documents.

For interested parties, the council will hold a site briefing on Tuesday, November 12 at 10am, with RSVPs required.

Enquiries and submissions may be lodged electronically in the electronic tender box at www.tenderlink.com/tenterfield.

Tenders must be received by 2pm on Wednesday, December 4.