Lucky lotto winner is $100,000 richer

Francis Witsenhuysen
by
5th Jun 2019 4:15 PM

A CASINO retiree was speechless after receiving news of his $100,000 Lucky Lotteries win.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, won the guaranteed first prize of $100,000 in Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw 10292, drawn today.

The winning entry was purchased at Goonellabah Newsagency.

NSW Lotteries officials contacted the winner this afternoon to break the news of his $100,000 prize.

"That's great news... thank you so much," he said.

"I feel very excited.

"I hadn't bought a lottery ticket in a long time so I thought I'd give it a go. I can't believe I've actually won."

The winner said he'd have to take some time to let the news digest before deciding exactly how he'll use his prize.

"I really can't think at the moment... I don't know what I'll do," he said.

"I'm going to have to really think about it.

"Maybe I will take a holiday."

Goonellabah Newsagency employee Jenni Sharpe said she was over-the-moon to hear her customer had won.

Lismore Northern Star

