Wannabe $43 million dollar winners must read this

EXCLUSIVE: It's the lotto jackpot no one has managed to win just yet - and when a winner is drawn, it will create a new lottery record in Australia.

With no clear winner in the last two weeks, the Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot prize has now increased to more than $43 million.

Unlike other popular lotto games like Powerball or OzLotto, Lucky Lotteries is a raffle-style game which means once all of the tickets are sold the draw can take place.

The draws can occur any time of the day from Monday to Friday which means a winner can happen any minute.

There are 10,000 guaranteed winners in each draw, including a guaranteed first prize of $200,000.

Each ticket number is unique, which means there is no sharing of prizes.

The Lott's spokeswoman Brownyn Spencer told News Corp that they are seeing draws selling out in record times, sometimes within 24 hours.

Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot ticket. Picture: Supplied

To date, the largest Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot prize ever won was $38.1 million, which was claimed by a woman from Sydney's northern suburbs in 2011.

Ms Spencer said there is entry type that has a track record of winning, which can be easier than playing other lotto games.

"The most common entry type to win the guaranteed first prize in the Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot ($200,000) is one random number, which is when the lottery terminal randomly generates the number for the customer," she said.

"Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot offers a one in 18 million chance to win the jackpot prize and a one in 200,000 chance to win the 1st Prize of $200,000.

"By comparison, so it is easier to win than Powerball division one, but more challenging than Saturday Lotto division one.

Lucky Lotteries Mega jackpot ticket. Picture: Supplied

"However, Lucky Lotteries is different in that each ticket number is unique, which means when someone wins the jackpot prize, they take the total amount as there is no sharing of prizes. Unlike Powerball and Saturday Lotto when two or more people could win division one."

The Lott also revealed that there are regional hot spots for Lucky Lotteries winners.

Based on data from last year, the top regions where winners came from were:

*South Melbourne in Victoria

*Western Adelaide in South Australia

*Darwin in the Northern Territory

*Southern Sydney & Illawarra and South East in NSW

*Central Queensland & Brisbane Inner Suburbs in Queensland

Lucky Lotteries began in 1931 as the State Lottery, before changing to the Opera House Lottery in 1957 to raise money for the Sydney Opera House. From there it developed into Lucky Lotteries, which is played across Australia.