LUCKY ESCAPE: Young men watch as ute 'engulfed in flames'

TWO young men have made a lucky escape after their ute caught fire while they were driving in Alloway.

The men, both in their 20s, were driving on Wises Rd about 8.45pm when their dual-cab ute began to smoke, causing them to pull over.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency spokesman said the men had escaped the vehicle just before it was "engulfed in flames".

The spokesman said it was believed the fire could have ignited due to a mechanical or electrical issue, but it was too hard to tell from the damage.