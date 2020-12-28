Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
CARAVAN FIRE. Firefighters from Lismore Fire and Rescue attended a caravan fire on Sunday, December 27, at 8,30am. When they arrived on scene the caravan was fully alight. File photo: Alison Paterson
CARAVAN FIRE. Firefighters from Lismore Fire and Rescue attended a caravan fire on Sunday, December 27, at 8,30am. When they arrived on scene the caravan was fully alight. File photo: Alison Paterson
News

Caravan completely destroyed in Lismore blaze

Alison Paterson
28th Dec 2020 7:59 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A VEHICLE fire in Lismore could have had tragic consequences is someone had been caught inside.

Firefighters attended the blaze on Sunday morning.

"When we arrived the campervan was fully alight but fortunately there was nobody inside," a Lismore Fire and Rescue firefighter said.

He said the occupant of the campervan or caravan was very lucky to have been able to get out before the structure was completed destroyed.

"We were called at 8.30am on Sunday, December 27, to a fire in a caravan which was parked in a lot behind Perkins Caravans on Bruxner Highway (Union St)," he said.

"When we arrived the van was fully engaged (alight) and we had two fire trucks on scene, pumpers Alpha and Bravo and there were also police and ambulance in attendance."

Although the firefighters did their best, it is understood the campervan was completely destroyed.

Ambulance NSW said they attended the incident but no one required transport to hospital.

Richmond Police District Acting Inspector Bernadette Ingram said the fire was not being treated as suspicious.

Last week Fire and Rescue NSW issued a reminder to people to take care when using barbecues, caravans and camping over the summer.

campervan fire fire lismore fire and rescue lismore police nsw ambulance
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘We will never give up, we know exactly what happened’

        Premium Content ‘We will never give up, we know exactly what happened’

        News A Lismore family whose son was killed in 1996 say they will continue to fight for justice in 2021, despite a frustrating year.

        Northern Rivers Dads caught doing bad things in 2020

        Premium Content Northern Rivers Dads caught doing bad things in 2020

        News Some dads haven’t been setting a good example in 2020

        Man sentenced for using knife in North Coast street brawl

        Premium Content Man sentenced for using knife in North Coast street brawl

        News North Coast man sentenced for using butcher's knife during a brawl

        Unaccompanied drunk learner driver sentenced for crash

        Premium Content Unaccompanied drunk learner driver sentenced for crash

        News Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy said the police facts were “quite alarming” when he...