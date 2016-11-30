LUCKY ESCAPE: Five-car crash on the Pacific Highway

IT WAS lucky escape for motorists involved in a five car pile-up on the Pacific Hwy northbound near Ewingsdale.
Police and Rural Fire Service crews rushed to the scene on the Hwy near Kennedy Ln at around 3.45pm.
Police said there were no injuries and will not be investigating the matter further.
Traffic is normalising in the area after heavy delays were felt by motorists for about half an hour.
EWINGSDALE: All northbound lanes are open & traffic's returning to normal on the Pacific Hwy after an earlier car accident near Kennedy Ln.— Live Traffic NSW (@LiveTrafficNSW) November 30, 2016