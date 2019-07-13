Lucky duck escapes roasting in Lismore

LUCKY: It was a stroke of luck for this duck after a Wires volunteer successfully rescued him after he had become stuck in a chimney.

A DUCK has had a lucky escape in Lismore after a Wires volunteer managed to successfully extricate him from a chimney.

Wires Northern Rivers said the bird had made its way into the small space, and from the sounds of its distress, it clearly couldn't get out.

Wires volunteer Julie prepared a net to capture the bird, and after three attempts and "lots of soot” she said the bird could be coached down.

She said the the first thing she saw was a webbed foot, and she was surprised to see it was a male Australian wood duck.

A physical assessment showed the bird was uninjured, so it was released at a clearing not far from where it was rescued with a group of other wood ducks.

Wood ducks, like Eastern Rosellas and kookaburras, are hollow nesting birds.

In a statement released by Wires Northern Rivers, they said many birds have been left with limited places to breed due to trees with nesting hollows being chopped down as a result of clearing.

"Their desperate search for places to breed means that they are likely to look for alternative locations and a dark deep chimney provides just that,” the statement said.

Wires Northern Rivers said with winter in full swing, any animal that unwittingly finds itself in a chimney runs a huge risk of a roasting if the fire is lit.