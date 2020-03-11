Menu
MAN TRAPPED: One person is reported to be trapped in a car crash this morning.
Sport

Lucky break for man trapped in car after crash

Alison Paterson
11th Mar 2020 10:30 AM
UPDATE 10:28AM: ALL persons have been safely removed from the vehicle involved in a crash on Coorabell Rd, Federal this morning.

An Ambulance NSW spokesman said so far the paramedics assessment of those involved has revealed no serious injuries have been sustained.

“All injuries so far appear to be minor,” he said.

More to come.

ORIGINAL STORY: EMERGENCY services have been called to a serious car crash in the Byron hinterland on Wednesday morning with a man reported trapped in his vehicle.

It is not yet known how many vehicles are involved in the incident.

An Ambulance NSW spokesman said they had been alerted to the incident on Coorabell Rd, Federal.

“We were called just before 9.45am today,” he said.

“Our ambulance has arrived and the caller said there was a man trapped in a vehicle.”

He said police and fire fighters are also on scene.

Drivers are advised to avoid the road and allow for extra travel time.

More to come.

car crash northern rivers breaking news
Lismore Northern Star

