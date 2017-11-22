Lucky baby rosella given chance of survival

Oscar the baby rosella is recovering well in WIRES care after being found alone in the middle of a road.

A BABY eastern rosella chick found alone in the middle of the road avoided a darker fate when WIRES took him in.

Oscar was tiny, with transparent skin and just a few feather stubs were starting to emerge.

With no sign of the parent birds, re-uniting was not an option.

WIRES bird team knew Oscar was going to be a challenge.

His best hope was to be buddied-up with another rosella chick. A few days later, another chick came into care after an attack from a currawong.

This buddy system not only gives chicks a better chance of survival but minimises the chance of human imprinting.

The two chicks will now be reared together and as they become older native foods will be introduced to their diet.

They will eventually be soft released and support fed until they are independent.

Eastern rosellas are the most colourful of the parrot family.

With five to seven chicks to care for, parent birds have quite a challenge rearing all their chicks to independence.

Each year WIRES receives many calls to rescue rosella chicks.

Many have fallen victim to cat or bird attack while others have just fledged a little too early.

If you find a baby bird, re-uniting chicks is always the best option.

Please make a note of the exact location where found and phone WIRES for specific advice.

Contact WIRES for rescues, advice or enquiries. The 24-hour hotline is for all calls to WIRES in the Northern Rivers - 6628 1898. www.wiresnr.org