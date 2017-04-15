25°
Luck brings lost photo albums home after flood

Marc Stapelberg
| 15th Apr 2017 6:00 AM
A box of albums carried away by floodwaters were returned to Barbara Moyle by a good Samaritan.
A box of albums carried away by floodwaters were returned to Barbara Moyle by a good Samaritan. Marc Stapelberg

BARBARA Moyle was in the midst of a massive clean-up of her flooded house when she heard a knock at the door.

There stood a stranger with a box of her treasured memories.

Like a message in a bottle, the box containing five photo albums had floated one kilometre away from underneath her North Lismore house after the floodwaters rose to almost 1974 levels.

"I was just gobsmacked,” Ms Moyle said of the return of her albums.

"It was all my childhood photos.

"Some had a bit of water damage.

"To get them back when they could have ended up anywhere is just amazing.

"I didn't even know they had disappeared, to be honest. I was still trying to find what was here and what wasn't here.”

Ms Moyle said she had been cleaning for over a week, getting mud out of her house, when the good Samaritan arrived.

The woman who found the albums recognised Ms Moyle after seeing a photo of her standing in her kitchen in The Northern Star in the aftermath of the flood.

And, thanks to the photo showing the kitchen, she knew exactly where to find Ms Moyle, having once also lived in the same house.

"I thanked her profusely with tears in my eyes,” Ms Moyle said.

"Some people have lost everything, and I was lucky enough to get back a box of treasured items.

"I would never have been able to replace those photos.”

Topics:  flood 2017 lost and found northern rivers flood recovery northern rivers floods north lismore

