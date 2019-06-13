Lucie Thorne introduces 'Kitty and Frank' golden love

MELBOURNE songstress Lucie Thorne is playing in Lismore this week to give people a taste of her brilliant forthcoming art/pop album Kitty and Frank.

Lauded for writing "some of the most simple and beautiful songs you will hear”, Lucie Thorne has earned her place as one of Australia's most striking contemporary songsmiths.

Thorne's new album - Kitty & Frank - will be released internationally on August 26.

It traces the wild true stories of young frontier woman Kitty Walsh and her lover, the charismatic bandit and bushranger Frank Gardiner.

In the 1860s, Gold Fever came to Wheogo, near Parkes, NSW, and like Deadwood, it didn't end well.

Wheogo is where the Walsh family were peaceably farming cattle before the gold rush. It's where Kitty first met Frank. It's where they started their wild romance. And it's where they escaped from when the heat of the law hit fever pitch.

"Wheogo Hill is the last song I wrote for the album. I wanted one more song - a simple song, that would hit that sweet spot between longing, desire and the feeling that everything's about to radically change. Which for Kitty, it sure was: "I'd had the melody rattling round in my head for a while, and one night, imagining how the band would fly with a tune like this, I wrote that synth riff and the whole song flew in, fully formed”.