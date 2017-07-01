Loyal leader at the Red Devils

DEVIL MAY CARE: Byron Bay captain-coach Ryan O'Connell has led from the front at the Red Devils.

BYRON BAY captain-coach Ryan O'Connell has experienced plenty of highs and lows during his time at the Red Devils in Novaskill Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League.

O'Connell, originally from Murwillumbah, won a premiership in his second year with Byron Bay in 2008.

He returned home to play at the Mustangs in 2011 when Byron Bay did not field a team in first grade.

He came back the following season and was captain-coach of the Red Devils' grand final team in 2014, going down to Ballina.

It has been lean years since for Byron Bay, which last weekend won its first game of the season and will host Lower Clarence at Red Devil Park tonight.

"Ryan has become a real stalwart of the club and he's basically been here for a decade now,” club president David Garsed said.

"He easily could have gone back to a pretty successful Murwillumbah team but he's stuck it out and has been a fantastic contributor for us on and off the field.

"I think he's played a bit of hooker and just about every position in the backline other than the wing.”

Byron Bay has a decent side on paper but has struggled with injuries and getting everyone on the park at the same time.

Talented halfback Cory McGrady is one of the best in the competition while livewire fullback Brett Kelly has come across mid-season from Ballina.

"The addition of a few more players and with some of the Under-18s coming through there is definitely some light at the end of the tunnel,” Garsed said.

"A player like Brett Kelly makes a big difference and we're probably a bit short in the front row but we hope to have an English recruit cleared this weekend.

"Injuries always seem to take a toll but there is plenty to look forward to heading into next season.

"It's all about patience for us and waiting for some of these boys to come up from Under-18s.”

There is a full club day at Red Devil Park with junior games starting at 8.30am.

First grade is expected to kick off at 5.45pm.

In other games:

Evans Head will have another crack at Tweed Coast after they lost to the Raiders 20-14 in a catch-up match at Stan Payne Oval on Wednesday night. Five-eighth Nikko Roberts is in form and will be the key man if the Bombers are to win at Les Burger Field, Cabarita, today. Kick-off is 2.45pm.

Mullumbimby host the Ballina Seagulls at Les Donnelly Field tomorrow.

Kyogle plays Cudgen at New Park, Kyogle.

Casino takes on Murwillumbah at Queen Elizabeth Park, Casino. Marist Brothers have the bye.