Lowlife looters caught in Lismore

LOOTERS barely waited for the floodwaters to drop before they started stealing from people and business devastated by the Lismore floods.

Vigilance by police in Lismore's CBD on Sunday morning has thwarted looters looking to take advantage of people still coming to terms with the loss of their homes and businesses.

As though their lives being wrecked by floodwater damage was not enough, now people have to be alert to thieves seeking to prey on their vulnerability.

In Magellan St, police issued a court appearance notice to a man they will allege was caught stealing from a number of flood-affected retailers.

Senior Constable Mark Anemaat was supervising one alleged looter and said he was disgusted by the behaviour of these opportunist thieves.

He said they were the lowest of the low.

Meanwhile, the alleged looter was whining the items he allegedly stolen "were not real leather”.

The alleged looters will appear in court later this month.

Anyone witnessing looting should call police on Triple Zero.