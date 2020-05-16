LOWER LEGENDS: Magpies team of the decade

Lower Clarence Magpies stars Jerrys Byers, Dan Randall and Ryan Binge have all earned spots in The Daily Examiner Magpies Dream Team of the decade. Photos: Debrah Novak, Sport-In-Digital

RUGBY LEAGUE :Lower Clarence Magpies are a forgotten force in rugby league.

Only managing to field reserve grade, under-18s and women’s league tag sides in 2019, the club has seen better days and has had its fair share of glory.

A new-look staff was ready to turn the club around in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic put a hold on things.

But looking back, here’s The Daily Examiner Dream Team selection for the best Magpies of the decade.

1. Rob Howard: Voted most consistent through the season a number of occasions. A powerful player who always put in a shift.

Magpies fullback Rob Howard charges it back without fear during the NRRRL first grade between Lower Clarence Magpies and Evans Head Bombers at Yamba League Field.

2. Mikey Randall: Big, strong and fast, the perfect combination for a wide man.

3. Dan Randall: Has given a lot to the club. As solid as a rock in defence and attack.

4. Jerrys Byers: A top-quality back who knew how to get at the opposition.

5. Anthony Hickling: A utility man who could slot into any spot in the side and make a real difference.

NRRRL match between the Lower Clarence Magpies and the Evans Head Bombers at Yamba Oval. Magpies won the match 28-26. With the ball is Magpie Anthony Hickling going in for a try. Photo Debrah Novak / The Daily Examiner

6. Hughie Stanley: Another Magpie-turned-South Grafton Rebel, Stanley was the man in the glory days. Had the skill and killer instinct to turn any game on its head.

7. Dallas Waters: The former captain-turned-coach was a formidable leader who knew how to get his players onside. Now working as an agent to Daine Laurie, among others.

8. Ryan Binge: Really fit the modern mould. Had size, agility and smarts that made him the type of talent anyone would want in their side.

NRRRL Lower Clarence Magpies against the Grafton Ghosts at Maclean Showground were playing for the Terry Randall memorial Shield. Magpies captain Ryan Binge barn storms his way through the Grafton Ghosts during the match. Photo Debrah Novak / The Daily Examiner

9. Tom Martin: A great provider and an exceptional defender. Could always be relied upon.

10. Xavier Sullivan: Another player to depart early in the decade for the Rebels, Sullivan was a tough-tackling unit who had his opponents shaking in their boots.

11. Alex McMillan: One of the more recent players, McMillan had a strong stint with the club through a tough period.

12. George Jarrett: A powerful forward who always had the opposition on their haunches. Moved on to greener pastures, but while at the club was a real force.

13. Grant Brown: His second appearance in the Dream Team series but the Magpies were the team Brown first burst onto the scene with. Helped them to the 2009 NRRRL premiership and was as tenacious as ever in his time at the club.

Grant Brown runs the ball for Lower Clarence in a trial against Northern United.

14. Mark Laurie: Member of the Magpies’ old guard. Impact player off the bench.

15. Jordan Walker: Another versatile impact man who loved to seize the moment.

16. Andrew Kapeen: Crafty centre with pace and size. A key asset to any side.

17. Daine Laurie: Was snapped up by the Penrith Panthers ­before spending much time in the first team. A real talent who is edging closer to an NRL debut.

Daine Laurie training with the Penrith Panthers NRL team late in 2019.

18. D.J. Eamens: A speed merchant who loved a good line-break and terrorised defences on his day.

With all three Clarence Dream Teams revealed, stay tuned as we turn it over to you to vote for the best combined squad in the coming weeks.