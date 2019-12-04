Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cody Walker is yet to agree to a two-year contract extension. Picture. Phil Hillyard
Cody Walker is yet to agree to a two-year contract extension. Picture. Phil Hillyard
Rugby League

Low offer a $200k kick in the guts for Cody Walker

by Staff writers
4th Dec 2019 6:32 PM

SOUTH Sydney Rabbitohs star Cody Walker is at a crossroads after negotiations over a new contract hit a roadblock.

The Daily Telegraph reports the Rabbitohs tabled a two-year extension worth about $650,000 a season - a deal $200,000 under the $850,000 a season Walker's team were understood to be chasing.

The 29-year-old started the 2019 season on fire for Souths, his form earning him selection in the Blues' State of Origin team for game one. However he struggled in his debut and his club form subsequently dipped.

"We made an offer three weeks ago and we are waiting to hear back from his manager," Rabbitohs general manager of football Shane Richardson told the Telegraph.

"We haven't got a deadline on it yet, but we'd rather know sooner rather than later."

Walker, who is contracted for 2020, can negotiate with rival clubs if he and Souths are unable to reach an agreement on a new deal to remain at Redfern.

Cody Walker made his Origin debut in 2019.
Cody Walker made his Origin debut in 2019.

Despite the stalemate, Richardson said he was confident Walker would play out the final year of his contract.

"He is part of our team next year and we don't want him going anywhere else," Richardson said.

"We also want him as a part of our team the year after. We just have to wait and see."

News of Walker's standoff comes as the Rabbitohs chase Gold Coast Titans star Jai Arrow.

Bunnies powerbrokers will meet with Arrow's manager, David Riolo, on Wednesday and it is understood a $4 million offer will be made.

More Stories

Show More
cody walker jai arrow nrl shane richardson south sydney rabbitohs
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH & ACT: Fire activity increases at Myall Creek blaze

        WATCH & ACT: Fire activity increases at Myall Creek blaze

        News THE Rural Fire Service says people should "be prepared to activate your bush fire survival plan".

        MOST WANTED: Eight people police need to speak with urgently

        premium_icon MOST WANTED: Eight people police need to speak with urgently

        News POLICE are looking to speak with eight people they believe can assist them with...

        Medical documents pending in teacher stabbing case

        premium_icon Medical documents pending in teacher stabbing case

        News A woman charged with stabbing a school teacher, fracturing his arm, is yet to enter...

        TRANSFORMED: Asian restaurant opens in new location

        premium_icon TRANSFORMED: Asian restaurant opens in new location

        News A popular Asian fusion restaurant has relocated to a Lismore CBD building.