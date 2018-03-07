Menu
Rainfall map for the past day showing totals across NSW.
Weather

Low pressure trough brings more rain today

Samantha Elley
by
7th Mar 2018 6:26 AM

THERE may be a break in the rain today but only a small one.

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting a 70 per cent chance of rain most likely for this morning and the early afternoon.

All this blustery wet weather is being caused by a weak low pressure trough over northeastern New South Wales which is slowly moving west and weakening further, as a high pressure system southeast of the Bight moves east strengthening a ridge along the coast.

The high will move over the southern Tasman Sea during Friday and then will continue to move east maintaining the ridge to the northwest.

Take your jackets today as temperatures will reach only to the low and mid 20s.

Rainfall since 9am yesterday

  • Ballina 3.6mm
  • Ballina 18mm
  • Casino 51.6mm
  • Evans Head 23.8mm
  • Lismore 33.2mm
Lismore Northern Star
