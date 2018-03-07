Low pressure trough brings more rain today

Rainfall map for the past day showing totals across NSW. Bureau of Meteorology

THERE may be a break in the rain today but only a small one.

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting a 70 per cent chance of rain most likely for this morning and the early afternoon.

All this blustery wet weather is being caused by a weak low pressure trough over northeastern New South Wales which is slowly moving west and weakening further, as a high pressure system southeast of the Bight moves east strengthening a ridge along the coast.

The high will move over the southern Tasman Sea during Friday and then will continue to move east maintaining the ridge to the northwest.

Take your jackets today as temperatures will reach only to the low and mid 20s.

