Low Lying Clouds set to be high flyers

LOW lying Clouds will release their debut EP on March 5 in what is a funky fusion of jazz and hip-hop and explores themes of overcoming depression and searching for the bright side of life.

Drummer Bodhi Towers, who along with guitarist Ryley Adams comes from Lismore, said it had been both a rewarding and stressful process getting the songs recorded in one day.

"It was a lot of hard work," Bodhi said.

"We have been kind of sitting on the songs for a couple of years now," he said.

"Some of us get a bit more stressed when we are in the studio trying to get the track right but me being a little bit of a perfectionist it can take a few goes trying to get it exactly right.

"They are actually the first four songs that we played and wrote together so it is the first arc of the band."

● Listen to the EP here

He said they built the beats around vocalist Evan's lyrics and decided that these were the songs that needed to be on the EP.

"The thing that is quite prominent in there that most people notice is the saxophone in the songs," Bodhi said.

"People love the saxophone.

"That is one of the big stand out parts."

He said the drums were a bit more laid back and were aimed at a nice solid hip-hop style rhythm, with a few jazzy troughs while keep the dynamics.

"Our song Dead At Home is probably the prime example of the combination as it is almost like we are trying to play our own sample version.

"When we made that song, it was like we are trying to sample ourselves in the old way of making hip hop tracks where they would take jazz songs and chop up the samples and put them over a beat and try to put it together with an MPK drum machine."

He said the combination of tricky saxophone licks, a 'Boom Bap rhythm' on bass and drums and steady guitar helped to create a signature sound.

Low Lying Clouds are Evan Roberts on vocals, Ryley Adams on guitar, Jack Portbury on bass guitar, Jamie Stevens on keys/sax and Bodhi Towers on drums.

Mr Towers said they planned to release a single next which was lined up and locked in as well as a gig at Duke's Parlour on February 29.

EP launch will take place on March 5 at Press Club in Brisbane.