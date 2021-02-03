‘Low life' owners dump fragile kittens in box with no air

Two "shocking" acts of animal cruelty have left a cat and several kittens without homes, abandoned in small boxes in the past 48 hours.

Gladstone Animal Rescue Group was called to two separate incidents on Monday in the region.

President Judy Whicker said five kittens were abandoned at Boyles Rd, Yarwun, and a cat and her kittens were abandoned behind offices on Goondoon St.

Both incidents involved the animals being trapped in small boxes with little to no air.

Ms Whicker said it was "absolutely devastating" a person could do that.

A shocking act of animal cruelty left a mother cat and her kittens fighting for their lives after they were shoved in a small box in Gladstone's CBD.

"It's so heartbreaking even if you don't like cats, why do that to an animal?," Ms Whicker said.

"I've been involved with animal rescue for 12 years and this is the worst year I've seen cats dumped and put in boxes - it's unbelievable."

The animal rescue group labelled the Goondoon St incident as a "low act" on social media.

"This is dedicated to the low life imbecile who thinks it is perfectly okay to shove a mother cat and her five babies in a tiny little box all taped up with three tiny holes for air with no food, no water," the post said.

A cat and her kittens were found abandoned in a small box in Gladstone's CBD.

"Mumma was too stressed and scared to even call for help at that time.

"Given we have three rescue groups and a pound facility who would have taken these babies we think this would have to be one of the lowest acts anyone could stoop so low."

Ms Whicker said there was no excuse for dumping the animals.

"For anyone who is thinking of just dumping their animals off at the pound after hours or near any council building that this is not acceptable behaviour," she said.

The box the cat and kittens were found in.

"There is no excuse, we also have $50 desexing we are offering to people to stop this.

"If you can't pay $50 then you can't afford an animal."

The animal rescue group said it was "desperate" for donations as its cat orphanage was currently inundated with more than a 100 cats and kittens.

"Even though we are literally packed to the rafters we immediately took this little mumma and her babies who are now clean, safe, nourished and getting tender loving care."

The group was looking for wet cat and kitten food, kitten milk and monetary donations to cover vet bills.

If you would like to donate, you can drop food off at 24 Busteed St, donate items in the yellow bins at all supermarkets or donate money here.