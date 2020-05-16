Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BIRTHDAY SURPRISE: Ms Porter was disheartened by the wrecked sign she greeted on Friday morning after she had been gifted it by children, Kade (top) and Sienna (bottom).
BIRTHDAY SURPRISE: Ms Porter was disheartened by the wrecked sign she greeted on Friday morning after she had been gifted it by children, Kade (top) and Sienna (bottom).
News

‘Low-life scums’ steal mum’s beloved birthday present

Tessa Flemming
16th May 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 8:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT WAS the gift which took handwork, secrecy and lots to love to come up with and present to Warwick mum Joanne Porter, but within two months, vandals have allegedly "wrecked" the treasured present.

On Friday morning, Ms Porter took her two children, Sienna and Kade, out to school when she noticed the family sign, which had been gifted to her in March, had been torn apart and stolen.

The sign had the family's name 'Porter' engraved under a horse figurine and had been a tribute to the family's property and their quarter horses.

Ms Porter said the sign had been grinded off, leading her to believe it had been a pre-calculated crime.

"We're on the New England Highway so someone must have seen it and decided to come back in the dark on Friday morning or Thursday night," she said.

"They must have driven down the road before because you can't see it a huge distance away."

Ms Porter was disheartened by the wrecked sign as vandals grinded off the top section.
Ms Porter was disheartened by the wrecked sign as vandals grinded off the top section.

Ms Porter said the act had made her "livid" and her children, who had kept the birthday surprise from their mum, "heartbroken".

"I don't know why some low-life scum felt they had a greater need for it than us," she said.

Even though the horse could not be easily reattached to the sign, Ms Porter asked the thieves to return it.

"The whole sign has been pretty much wrecked but if they leave it at the front gate, we won't see it from the house," she said.

"I just hope they end up getting a conscience."

Ms Porter believed the incident could have been part of spate of vandalism as fellow Warwick residents reported similar sign and mailbox damage.

If you know any further information, please contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

crime police
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Exclusive’ rehab for Casino woman accused of drug supply

        premium_icon ‘Exclusive’ rehab for Casino woman accused of drug supply

        News A CASINO woman who was heavily involved in the alleged supply of ice throughout the Northern Rivers has faced court.

        Children's playgrounds start to reopen

        premium_icon Children's playgrounds start to reopen

        News BUT residents have been asked by the NSW Government to follow some restrictions...

        Last chance to have your say on Lismore land use

        premium_icon Last chance to have your say on Lismore land use

        News COUNCIL calls for feedback on local land use over the next 20 years.

        BREAKING: NRRRL set for a 10-round competition

        premium_icon BREAKING: NRRRL set for a 10-round competition

        News NORTHERN Rivers Regional Rugby League will be back this season.