Low-level flying tests to be conducted over our airports

Northern Star Photographer Jay Cronan flys from Lismore to Lennox, then to head south along the coast in the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter to take aerial photographs of the Northern Rivers. Richmond River, Ballina Bar Emigrant Creek Pacific High way Teven Interchange, Ballina Airport . Photo Jay Cronan / The Northern Star

Northern Star Photographer Jay Cronan flys from Lismore to Lennox, then to head south along the coast in the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter to take aerial photographs of the Northern Rivers. Richmond River, Ballina Bar Emigrant Creek Pacific High way Teven Interchange, Ballina Airport . Photo Jay Cronan / The Northern Star Jay Cronan

IF YOU notice a twin-engine Cessna flying low and in an unusual manner next month, don't be alarmed.

The Civil Aviation Safety Authority will be conducting special flight path safety checks around 23 NSW aerodromes, including the Northern Rivers, in early December 2018.

The checks are being conducted by CASA to make sure instrument procedure flight paths at the aerodromes continue to operate safely.

Lismore, Ballina and Grafton aerodromes will be checked between December 2-9.

A twin-engine Cessna Conquest aircraft will be used to carry out the safety checks within an area up to 35 kilometres from the aerodromes.

Low-level flying is an essential part of the safety exercise, with the aircraft down as low as several hundred feet at times.

Local residents may notice an uncommon flying pattern, but this is to make sure obstacles are accurately marked on charts and no new obstacles exist. Obstacles can be towers, trees, masts or buildings that can be a danger to aircraft.

The Civil Aviation Safety Authority requires aerodrome flight path safety checks to be carried out every three years to maintain a high level of air safety at all aerodromes.

If poor weather or other factors do not allow the safety checks to go ahead on the planned days they will be carried out as soon as possible.

CASA has contracted the operation of the special check flights out to Corporate Air, one of Australia's largest and longest established aviation services providers.