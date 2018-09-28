Low-flying jets startle and thrill residents

FLYING HIGH: The Royal Australian Air Force's C-17A Globemaster III is conducting low-level flying training with a U.S Air Force C-17A Globemaster III on Friday, 28 September over the Northern Rivers.

RESIDENTS on the Northern Rivers were startled but thrilled when two training aircraft flew so low at times they were estimated to be just 30m above the ground.

While it wasn't Top Gun, for many it was close enough.

It is understood the Royal Australian Air Force's C-17A Globemaster III has been conducting low-level flying training with a U.S Air Force C-17A Globemaster III.

On the Airforce website, a post said the aircraft planned to fly adjacent to Tweed Heads at 12.15pm and reach North Stradbroke Island at 12.30pm and will fly along the coast and at times descend to 100m.

Meanwhile, many residents who saw and heard the aircraft took to social media to voice their comments.

Walter R von Sturler: "Two large Airforce jets have just passed over our property at about 100 feet. So unbelievably low! Amazing.”

Helen Robinson: "Maybe using ground hugging radar to fly from Amberley to Evans Head bombing range.”

Narelle Jarvis: "They were huge. It was uncanny that I heard the siren of a fire engine, then saw the truck just as the planes passed.”

Cheryl Gilroy: "Yes they are Military jets test flying from Amberley. Practising for the sky fire in Brisbane tomorrow night I believe. They were very low.”

Tom Collet: "They just blew through low over me on Vic Bridge in Brisbane - awesome! Would only take a few mins between here and there at that speed.”

Joanna Whitney: "Flew straight over my house at Modanville. Heading east, than banked to the north.”

But not everyone was happy with the low-level flying.

Adam Long was upset his livestock was frightened and posted some photos of his distressed cattle to a Kyogle social media page.

"Thanks RAAF... nice low flying caused this to my girls. Not happy,” he posted.

Lani Rose Moore wrote in response: "Oh hectic. They flew very close to my house too. I could hear the neighbour's cows freaking out. Hope they weren't injured.”

The Airforce said the Globemaster was used by the RAAF and the US Air Force to transport personnel and cargo around the globe.

"The aircraft is able to carry a payload of more than 70 tonnes but can also conduct tactical airlift missions, including airdrop of cargo by parachute,” it said.

"This training flight enhances RAAF interoperability with the U.S Air Force C-17A Globemaster.”

Anyone wishing to make a complaint about aircraft noise can click here.