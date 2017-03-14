'LOW ACT': Police slam thefts from RFS

THEIEVES have targeted remote outposts of the Rural Fire Service in recent weeks around the Northern Rivers.

A 10,000 litre water tank worth is the latest valuable to be stolen from the volunteer service at its Mallanganee quarters during upgrades to the complex.

Police labelled the crime as "a low act" and said the tank was said to be stolen between January 31 and March 8.

RFS Northern Rivers operations officer, Inspector Daniel Ainsworth said the service only discovered the tank was stolen at a monthly meeting with contractors and the brigade.

Insp Ainsworth said crews presumed the contractors had stored the old tank while the new tank was installed and visa versa.

Although the tank was being replaced it still had value to the service Insp Ainsworth said, highlighting the tank could have been reinstalled as a secondary water supply at another base or sold.

Insp Ainsworth said the Bonalbo station was rummaged through by robbers last week when they allegedly stolen items including a chainsaw and blower.

He doesn't believe the robberies are related however Insp Ainsworth described the crimes as "very disappointing" and said volunteers fundraise for all equipment.

If you have any information about t please call your local police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. All calls are confidential