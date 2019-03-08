Menu
Bales of hay have been stolen from the Tenterfield Showground.
Crime

'LOW ACT': Hay bales for bushfire victims stolen

8th Mar 2019 1:45 PM

POLICE are investigating the theft of 100 bales of hay that had been donated to a Lions Club for distribution to bushfire victims.

The NSW Police Rural Crime Prevention Team said the bales of lucerne hay were taken from the Tenterfield Showground between March 1 and 4.

State Rural Crime coordinator, Detective Inspector Cameron Whiteside, said the hay had been donated to the Tenterfield Lions Club to be distributed to bushfire victims from the recent Wallangarra bushfire.

Officers are keen to speak with anyone who may be able to assist with any information in relation to the stolen hay or any person or vehicle sighted acting suspiciously in or around the Tenterfield Showground on the dates mentioned.

"Whilst the act of stealing is a low act, this theft takes it to a whole different level,” Det Insp Whiteside said.

"We are committed to catching these criminals and placing them before the court.

"The hay has a monetary value of approximately $3000, however you can't really put a monetary value on this as it is priceless to the farmer that it was intended for.”

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call the Rural Crime Prevention Team - Inverell 67220530/31 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence.

