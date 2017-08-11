Lovingly restored pieces of history on our roads

Terry and Julie Prodger in their 1925 Bullnose MG 14/28 Super Sports with Northern Rivers Vintage and Veteran Car Club Annual Rally organiser Allan Johnston.

IF YOU'RE a lover of old cars, be on the lookout next weekend as the 57th Annual Northern Rivers Vintage and Veteran Car Club Rally hits our local roads.

55 lovingly restored cars from the 1900s through to the 1970s will be part of the rally, coming from as far as Brisbane and Cairns, said one of the rally organisers, Allan Johnston.

On the Saturday morning the participants will meet at the Lismore Showground at 8.30am, providing a good opportunity for the public to view the cars before the rally journey begins at 10.30am.

The cars will drive to Lennox Head and then back to Alstonville Showground for lunch, prior to other rally events that evening.

On Sunday the cars will head south to Casino, through Coraki and back to Lismore Heights Bowling Club for presentation.

Some of the rare cars that will be on show include a 1929 Dodge, 1927 Chev, Model T Ford as well as Chrysler, Studebaker, Lloyd and Humpmobile, Mr Johnston said.

"It always good to see people. (There are) people from Brisbane who come to our rallies, and that's basically the only time we get to see them,” he said.

For local couple Terry and Julie Prodger, the annual NRVVCC rally is favoured chance to take their beauties on wheels for a spin.

The pair have been involved in the car club since the late 1970s and will be driving their 1925 Bullnose MG 14/28 Super Sports in this year's rally.

The Prodgers have been long-time lovers of Morrises, and currently own eight Bullnose Morris's.

"We went on our honeymoon in a (Morris) Cooper S,” Mrs Prodger said.

The pair do a lot of weekend runs in their beloved restored cars, and head off to other locations around the state and further afield for other car rallies too.

In September they head to South Australia for another veteran car rally.

"We always look forward to our local rallies, they're always very well organised,” Mr Prodger said.

"People travel a long way for our local rallies, they're very popular.”

The 57th Annual Northern Rivers Vintage and Veteran Car Club Rally will be held on August 19 and 20.