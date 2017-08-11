27°
News

Lovingly restored pieces of history on our roads

Marnie Johnston
| 11th Aug 2017 10:00 AM
Terry and Julie Prodger in their 1925 Bullnose MG 14/28 Super Sports with Northern Rivers Vintage and Veteran Car Club Annual Rally organiser Allan Johnston.
Terry and Julie Prodger in their 1925 Bullnose MG 14/28 Super Sports with Northern Rivers Vintage and Veteran Car Club Annual Rally organiser Allan Johnston. Marnie Johnston

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IF YOU'RE a lover of old cars, be on the lookout next weekend as the 57th Annual Northern Rivers Vintage and Veteran Car Club Rally hits our local roads.

55 lovingly restored cars from the 1900s through to the 1970s will be part of the rally, coming from as far as Brisbane and Cairns, said one of the rally organisers, Allan Johnston.

On the Saturday morning the participants will meet at the Lismore Showground at 8.30am, providing a good opportunity for the public to view the cars before the rally journey begins at 10.30am.

The cars will drive to Lennox Head and then back to Alstonville Showground for lunch, prior to other rally events that evening.

On Sunday the cars will head south to Casino, through Coraki and back to Lismore Heights Bowling Club for presentation.

Some of the rare cars that will be on show include a 1929 Dodge, 1927 Chev, Model T Ford as well as Chrysler, Studebaker, Lloyd and Humpmobile, Mr Johnston said.

"It always good to see people. (There are) people from Brisbane who come to our rallies, and that's basically the only time we get to see them,” he said.

For local couple Terry and Julie Prodger, the annual NRVVCC rally is favoured chance to take their beauties on wheels for a spin.

The pair have been involved in the car club since the late 1970s and will be driving their 1925 Bullnose MG 14/28 Super Sports in this year's rally.

The Prodgers have been long-time lovers of Morrises, and currently own eight Bullnose Morris's.

"We went on our honeymoon in a (Morris) Cooper S,” Mrs Prodger said.

The pair do a lot of weekend runs in their beloved restored cars, and head off to other locations around the state and further afield for other car rallies too.

In September they head to South Australia for another veteran car rally.

"We always look forward to our local rallies, they're always very well organised,” Mr Prodger said.

"People travel a long way for our local rallies, they're very popular.”

The 57th Annual Northern Rivers Vintage and Veteran Car Club Rally will be held on August 19 and 20.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  lovingly restored veteran cars vintage car club whatson

Bed closures imminent as nursing staff debacle escalates

Bed closures imminent as nursing staff debacle escalates

NURSES at Lismore Base Hospital's mental heath facility won't stand for latest staffing cuts to unit, the NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association says.

Race to rescue yacht caught on reef near Byron Bay

SOS: Ballina Jet Boat Rescue service attempted to salvage the yacht off the reef this morning.

Owners, police work to save racing yacht

Man cops $450 fine for pouring coffee on ground

Pouring coffee out on the road can cost you a hefty fine according to council.

Man charged with aggravated littering in Brunswick Heads.

'Euro scum' tourists irk Byron residents

Vanpacking persists in Byron Bay. Photo Christian Morrow / Byron Shire News

Vanpacking persists in Byron Bay

Local Partners

Getting their ape on for a good cause and fun run

FOR the last 31 years the Stanley-Jones family of Woodburn have been running the City to Surf.

Rig wrap up, ready for bigger and better truck show in 2018

2017 Rig of the Show winner Cody from O'Neill's Haulage with the winning truck.

Blinged up big rigs from across Australia filled Casino

VIDEO: A reflection on self danced to perfection

DYNAMIC: Garry Stewart's Be Your Self Redux, performed by the Australian Dance Theatre.

Be Your Self Redux by Australian Dance Theatre.

Best of Sydney's comedy on tour

VISITING: South African comedian Dusty Rich.

Four funnymen are the hilarious envoy from the big smoke

Nudge Nudge Wink Wink now a ticketed event

IT'S BACK: Nudge Nudge Wink Wink will be held at the Billinudgel Hotel next month.

The new season will start in September

No faith or favour for Survivor star

MELBOURNE flight attendant Jericho Malabonga isn’t afraid to put aside his strong Christian faith to win Australian Survivor.

Hilarious: GoT star surprises famous superfan

Leslie Jones was surprised by one of the star's from Game of Thrones.

Game of Thrones superfan Leslie Jones freaks out after meeting actor

Lennox band signed to agency

LOCAL: Michael Watson from WHARVES playing Splendour in the Grass 2017.

In only two years, WHARVES has become a local band to watch

Paulini could face jail time over bribery charges

Paulini (centre) on stage in The Bodyguard. Picture: Mark Cranitch.

Singer allegedly bribed government employee for a licence

The Bachelor recap: Balls of carbs and jumping from planes

“Sorry, can ... can I have a word with you, Sian?”

Scottish star brings folk country hits back

POPULAR PERFORMER: Scotland's legendary singer-songwriter Isla Grant, returns to town.

Isla Grant is coming to Lismore

This week's Northern Rivers gig guide

CRAZY FUN: Monkey Monkey Shake Shake is a music and artistic endeavour by Byron Shire residents Sheldon Lieberman and Sem Han. Lone Goat Gallery will host Monkey Monkey Shake Shake, a band that combines music, performance, costume, dance, art, comedy, animation and film, creating their own irresistible mythology, characters and genre-defying world. During their four-week season, the band will present an installation, video and documentaries, workshop and live performances, turning the Lone Goat Gallery into a functioning live residency and studio. On any day, visitors might encounter the artists at work, rehearsing, recording, creating new works, or in their absence, the evolving residue and outcome of their activity. Monkey Monkey Shake Shake have performed at Splendour in the Grass in 2016 and 2017, Brisbane Powerhouse, AGI Global Design Conference, and at numerous streets, beaches, train stations and art galleries. At the Lone Goat Gallery, cnr Lawson and Middleton Sts, Byron Bay, from tomorrow, 4pm.

From square dancing in Lismore to karaoke in Mullum

Beachside Living At Its Best

35 Brandon Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 5 2 $1,685,000 to...

Brandon Street Premier Property. Listen to the surf and smell the sea just one street away. Situated on the eastern side of the highly sought-after Brandon...

NEW PRICE: $1,395,000 to $1,495,000

222 Main Arm Road, Mullumbimby 2482

House 5 2 3 $1,395,000 to...

First National are proud to present to the market 'Overlook Park' - a 12.4 acre (5.03 hectare) lifestyle property situated just minutes from the vibrant township...

Exciting Lifestyle Opportunity!

534 Main Arm Road, Main Arm 2482

House 3 2 $1,050,000 to...

Located just minutes from the buzzing township of Mullumbimby, this 15 acre (approx.) property has over 600m of frontage to the Brunswick River. Well sited on the...

Incredible Resort Style Living

23 Ann Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 3 2 $970,000

Renovated to an incredible premium above all standards sits this solid, impressive home in Mullumbimby. Detailed with meticulous care and skill both inside and...

Fantastic Position at Entry Level

22 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 1 $525,000

Perfectly located just a short walk to the vibrant main street of Mullumbimby this strata titled home provides a great opportunity for investor or owner occupier...

A Sanctuary in Lilli Pilli

8/2-6 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 1 $785,000 to...

Peace, privacy and a gorgeous outlook is assured in this immaculate 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom townhouse with extra toilet and a northern aspect overlooking a...

Rainforest Gardens - Two unique houses on five sublime acres

14 Newes Road, Coorabell 2479

House 5 3 5 Contact Agent

Bathed in sunlight and birdsong, this Council-approved dual occupancy on five exquisite acres with a perfect northerly aspect offers boundless natural beauty in...

Rural living in Ultra Convenient Blue Ribbon Location

119 Lawlers Lane, Bangalow 2479

House 5 3 2 Offers Invited

Located just minutes out of Bangalow and Newrybar on a tightly held quiet country lane this double brick home is a fine example of quality and thoughtful design .

1905 Circa Home and 10 acres - Only Minutes into the Centre of Byron Bay

282 Skinners Shoot Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 2 6 $4,500,000 ...

This magnificent property has been tightly held with only two owners since 1905. Nestled on the hill below St Helena at Skinners Shoot the homestead captures...

GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY IN THE CENTRE OF TOWN

41 Kingsley Lane, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 4 2 GREAT NEW PRICE...

Premium two story property in Byron's Golden Grid, close to town and beach. Brilliantly located in a quiet lane way offering a meticulously presented, modern...

Moving house around the 2480 postcode

MOVING ON: Homeowners in some parts of the Northern Rivers move house twice as much as those in other parts of the 2480 postcode.

Holding onto property is all about the lifestyle

REPORT: Property prices are hot across Lismore

HOT PROPERTY: House prices in the city of Lismore have seen strong growth over the past 12 months to May 2017.

Home prices up in the 2480 postcode

Building your prosperity through property

People like investing in something they understand - everyone lives in a property - plus you can see, touch and perhaps even drive past the asset you own.

The three simple investing principles you have to know

Agent showed buyer house on Monday, gave him keys on Tuesday

SOLD: The home which Shane Scott sold in Wandal for $230,000.

Home sells in just one day