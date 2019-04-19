Loving couple shared emotional show at Bluesfest

FAMILY AFFAIR: Artists Michael and Tanya Trotter, also known as The War and Treaty, at Bluesfest Byron Bay on the first day of the 2019 event.

WHEN a new band plays Bluesfest, anything can happen. It's not usually kissing and hugs, cheeky smiles and loved up artists on stage, but that's what we got on Thursday from The War and Treaty.

What the audience at the Delta stage got out of this new band was a massive out pour of love: between the band members and towards the audience, with a very clear message of acceptance and unity.

The War and Treaty are a band from Michigan, USA, with a husband and wife at the core of the group: Tanya and Michael Trotter.

Tanya said the chemistry between her and her husband is always present at their shows, but admitted their first ever Australian show got them extra excited.

"It is something that we do, that love and excitement is always on our shows back at home, but we are extra excited as well to be here in Australia, it's something that two years ago I could not imagined. It is extra special for us to be here," she said.

Michael said that they are excited of showing who they are, as artists and people, to Australian audiences in Byron Bay.

"We truly love the human race and people are catching on," he said.

The musician said the message of inclusion in his music comes from personal experiences back in the USA.

"In school, growing up in America, in a certain High Schools I went to, the kids mostly did not look like me," he said.

"We want to stand for right and we are taking it a step further and saying, you know, it's just one race, the human race."

The Trotters have been playing together for five years, and Tanya said they met in 2010.

"We met in Lauderdale in the States, at a place called The Love Festival," she said.

"I was working, I had a passion for youth and Michael was performing, and he blew me away as an artist and as a person."

The War and Treaty are treating Bluesfest audiences with new songs this weekend, part of an unnamed album expected to be released later this year.