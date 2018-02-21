Love's secret: 'Complete and utter trust in your partner'

ERIC and Denise Phelps have a secret to their long and loving marriage.

"Complete and utter trust in your partner,” Eric said.

"And no doubts on your wedding day.”

Casino's Eric and Denise Phelps with Denise's brother on the right.

The couple met when Denise and her family moved into the Casino area.

"She was the new girl in town and I think we met at a local dance,” Eric said.

"We started going out together in early 1954.

"We just kinda grew on each other.”

The couple were married in 1955 on October 8 at the Methodist Church in Casino.

Denise began her married life on their 1000-acre cattle farm at Woolner's Arm, near Casino.

They had three children; Anne, John and Narelle.

Through the years Denise worked hard for the Show Society and campdrafting at rodeos. Eric won many trophies for campdrafting throughout those years, and still competes.

"I am 85 years young,” Eric said.

Denise loved to watch Eric competing in the rodeos to which Eric has many fond memories.

Even though Denise may not be able to communicate very well with Eric now, he knows his love for her is as deep as it was 62 years ago.

Eric visits Denise in the Whiddon facility in Casino where she has lived for the past 10 years.

His affection and devotion he shows Denise is wonderful to see, Whiddon staff said.