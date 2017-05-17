Lovemore takes action on marriage equality

VOTING FOR CHANGE: Maude Boate will be at the the marriage equality action at Lismore City Hall.

Citizens of Lovemore are warmly invited to get down to Lismore City Hall this afternoon (Thursday, 18 May) and strike a pose at the rainbow pop-up photo booth in support of marriage equality.

Veils and tails provided for those who want to dress up at Lismore City Hall today at 4pm-8pm, attended by Maude Boat, and filled with fun family orientated activities - oh my!

Lovemore takes action: The marriage equality action held today is being run in conjunction with local celebrations for International Day Against Homophobia, Bi-Phobia and Transphobia (IDAHOT) and International Family Equality Day.

The photos will form part of a social media campaign showing ordinary, every-day Australians in support of equality for all.

Postcards addressed to Page MP Kevin Hogan will be on hand to fill out, for those who feel camera shy.

Maude Boate will be at the the marriage equality action at Lismore City Hall. Marc Stapelberg

Earlier this month Lismore couple Beth Cronin and Tanya Jackson gathered their nearest and dearest for a public celebration of their enduring love and commitment after six years and a baby together.

If they were a heterosexual couple, it would have been called a wedding. And for them, that's exactly what it was.

But as their celebrant commented while going through their vows:

'You can't use that word. You'll have to take it out'.

"That brought me to tears,” said Beth. "I was so upset by that.”

Tanya said marriage equality felt even more important now she's had a baby - eight-month-old Xander - because she wanted her family to be recognised and accepted as equal.

"I want Xander to grow up knowing that his family is just as accepted as those with a male and female partner. If it's not legal, then it sends out a message that his family is different, and not OK,” Tanya said.

Lismore journalist Rachel Scollay is currently making a documentary about marriage equality and will be filming interviews at the Lismore City Hall.

Her documentary has been inspired by the love story of two close friends who were engaged to be married and were waiting for the law to change, when one of them suicided.

She said research shows that systemic discrimination has clear impacts on the health of minority groups, which is why the LGBT+ community has higher rates of mental health issues and suicidality.

Meanwhile research from the University of New South Wales has found that marriage equality will lessen the systemic discrimination experienced by LGBT+ people and therefore impact positively on their health.

"Research shows that two-thirds of Australians are now in favour of marriage equality. Most people can't believe this is still an issue under debate,” she said.

"How many more suicides could be prevented if this state-sanctioned discrimination was addressed - immediately?

"I extend a warm invitation to all members of our community, especially those with the privilege of being able to get married, to come out in support of this important human rights issue - either by participating in the social media photo campaign or by sending a postcard to our elected member of parliament.

"Because, you know....Lovemore.”

Today's marriage equality action forms part of Lismore celebrations for International Day against Homophobia, Bi-Phobia and Transphobia (IDaHoBT) and International Family Equality Day. Festivities include: Welcome to Country, Northern Rivers LGBTIQ history/herstory display, performances by the legendary Aboriginal drag queens the Dreamtime Divas, cross-generational panel, singer songwriter Bec Newman, DJ Rocksteady, Spottygirl face painting, kids activities, photographic exhibition by Brad Mustow, BBQ, stalls and more!. Wheelchair accessible venue. Auslan interpreters. Bar open for responsible drinking 6-8pm.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 lifeline.org.au

Suicide Call Back Service: 1300 659 467 suicidecallbackservice.org.au

beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 beyondblue.org.au