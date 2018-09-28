Loved toy poodle becomes latest victim on beach

Doris James, dog Freddy and Mrs James' daughter Kerryn Homewood. Alistair Brightman

SCREAMING for help on a Pialba beach, Doris James felt helpless as her beloved dog Freddy was savagely mauled at her feet.

The eight-year-old toy poodle was attacked by a large, unrestrained grey dog at an on-leash Pialba beach last Friday.

The devastated pet owner is calling for tougher laws so nobody has to lose their best friend like she did.

The attack happened on beach requiring dogs to be on leash.

Freddy was on a leash but the dog which attacked him wasn't.

"I don't want this to ever happen to anyone else's dog, and especially not to a child," Mrs James said.

Freddy's distraught owner claims the owner of the attacking dog was about 150m away as the bloodied attack unfolded.

"When she finally came over she said 'he doesn't usually do that'.

"She hit him and said sorry a couple of times but just kept sitting on the beach".

Mrs James, a 75-year-old retiree, rushed Freddy to the vet but it was too late.

It was determined that Freddy probably took his last breath on the beach.

Because she was in such a hurry to get help, she did not get the details of the attacking dog's owner.

Mrs James feels devastated that her best friend was taken away from her and other pet owners could suffer the same loss.

"He's been my constant companion for eight years," she said.

"He was my shadow."

Freddy was on a leash but the other dog was not.

Mrs James is calling for stricter regulations and believes all dogs should be on-leash to prevent unpredictable attacks.

"I feel very angry that she didn't have control of her dog," Mrs James told the Chronicle.

"I didn't see the dog coming... if I did, I would have picked up Freddy.

"People just aren't paying attention to the signs.

The attack follows similar patterns in Hervey Bay recently.

In April, the Chronicle reported an attack on a 12-year-old silky maltese in Urangan.

The small dog suffered a severe puncture wound and laceration to his back left leg.

In early March, Lindsay Howard was taking his Irish Wolfhound, Hannah for a walk in Eli Waters when another dog launched at the nine-month-old pup.

For Mrs James, the image of Freddy's neck in the teeth of the attacking dog will never leave her.

She said the family's other dog, Pedro the Jack Russell has been left wondering where his mate has gone.

Freddy's bowls are still at the house but his collar and leash were buried with his body in the backyard.

Mrs James wants the dog responsible for Freddy's death to be declared dangerous.

This would mean the owner would need to comply with a number of rules, including forcing the dog to wear a muzzle.

The attacking dog is described to be large-sized, muscular, with a big, wide head, covered in steel-coloured grey, smooth fur.

The owner appeared to be a woman in her 20s.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Fraser Coast Regional Council on 1300 79 49 29.