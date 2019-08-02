Love vs the planet - Show explores moral dilemmas

CAST: Cate Feldmann, Steven Browning (Avikal), Diva Cory and James Grant in a scene of Extinction, the new production by Drill Hall Theatre.

MULTI award-winning playwright Hannie Rayson was commissioned by New York's Manhattan Theatre to develop Extinction, a play where she delves deeply into moral values.

A wild, rainy night, a twist of fate and an injured tiger quoll bring together a passionate environmentalist and an unlikely good Samaritan.

Extinction is set on the windswept coast of southern Australia, where the dense temperate rainforest sweeps down to the blue wilderness of the Great Southern Ocean.

One wild winter night, Harry Jewell is driving along the Great Ocean Road, when he hits an animal.

He stops and discovers that the creature is still alive.

He picks it up and drives through the storm to a wildlife shelter, where an American zoologist Dr Piper Ross is on duty as a volunteer.

Jewell recognises that the animal is a tiger quoll, once common in these parts, but now on the verge of extinction.

Playwright Hannie Rayson. DavidConnelly - LivingImagePhoto

Ms Rayson said she always wanted to write about environmental issues, without writing an 'issues' play.

"By that I mean, the kind of theatre that is strangulated by its own ideological imperative to teach audiences lessons," she said.

"In those type of 'enviro-plays' there are only two types of people: good guys (conservationists) and bad guys (big business).

"In this play I ask - what if a coal mining executive was a conservationist? What would happen if I created a charismatic, charming bloke who you might fall in love with?

"I wanted to write about real people of good will, facing real decisions and real choices.

"Morality is not a straightforward business, especially when you consider human drives like lust, prejudice, ambition, past hurts, psychology and basic human folly.Everything which makes us human."

The playwright said she normally receives positive feedback from directors and actors involved in productions of Extinction.

"They tell me they love playing it. It's fast and fun and I think it keeps them on their toes."

She explained that feedback is different from the one she gets from audiences.

"Because the play is on the VCE English syllabus, a lot of audiences recently have been school students," she said.

"Because of #metoo, I find they are a bit judgemental of the characters for having sex.

"I find myself saying, 'Hey the guy's got himself into a pickle - having sex with two women. But he's new to the dating business. He's just recently been divorced after being married to the same woman for 20 years. You could cut him a bit of slack!'

"They're not buying that," she added.

Although Australian theatre rarely looks into environmental issues or wildlife, Ms Rayson said she loves to delve into new, complicated issues.

"I've written about everything, from immigrants to universities, to Pauline Hanson and the rural crisis," she said.

"My new play is about a sperm donor and my one-woman show was about stories from my own life. I'm pretty much interested and curious about everything."