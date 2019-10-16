Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Eumundi snakes
Offbeat

Love triangle: Eastern browns lock horns on doorstep

Matty Holdsworth
16th Oct 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO of the world's most venomous snakes have been caught on camera in a tangling love triangle in bid to win over a female hiding underneath a Eumundi doorstep.

Yesterday, a pair of eastern browns were battling for the right to mate with the female.

Snake Catcher Noosa's Luke Huntley said it was not uncommon to have two males fight over a female, but getting it on camera was rare.

Snake Catcher Noosa owner Luke Huntley said it was not uncommon to have two males fight over a female, but getting it on camera was rare. Photo: Snake Catcher Noosa
Snake Catcher Noosa owner Luke Huntley said it was not uncommon to have two males fight over a female, but getting it on camera was rare. Photo: Snake Catcher Noosa

Mr Huntley said it was one of the best jobs he had been called to in ages.

"It was pretty hectic," Mr Huntley said.

He said Eumundi was a hot spot for eastern browns and take up plenty of his time.

"Eumundi is a brown snake pit, I get so many calls for browns, but luckily I am only five minutes down the road," he said.

"They can be a difficult snake, not aggressive, but defensive. They have a shorter fuse, so if you threaten them they stand up.

"They're one to absolutely leave to the professionals."

editors picks eumundi luke huntley snake catcher noosa snakes snake season sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    New school to open in the heart of Lismore

    premium_icon New school to open in the heart of Lismore

    Education A NEW type of school will open on the Northern Rivers next year, and hundreds of families are already interested in the concept.

    What new stores are coming to Goonellabah?

    premium_icon What new stores are coming to Goonellabah?

    Community Work on the new stores is well under way

    FIRE RECOVERY: Funding now available to fire victims

    FIRE RECOVERY: Funding now available to fire victims

    Council News Council say the task ahead is huge, but they will provide support

    Students encouraged to speak up

    premium_icon Students encouraged to speak up

    Rural Do you have what it takes to win $250?