Love thy neighbour: Top tips for getting along

A NEW book redraws the battle lines on how can people prevent seemingly petty neighbourhood disputes from escalating into open war.

The small day-to-day annoyances such as broken fences, fallen trees, barking dogs, late night parties and piles of rubbish can lead to ongoing neighbourhood disputes.

A new edition of Neighbours and the Law which provides information so that everyone can understand their rights and responsibilities as a neighbour and available in public libraries.

NSW State Library Editorial and Communication Officer, Cathy Hammer, said there is no neat one area of law that covers neighbourhood disputes.

"The main thing the book points to is the simplest way is always through trying to communicate with your neighbour,” Ms Hammer said.

"We recommend community justice centres for mediation which can help people save the expense of court for a resolution.

"The book also covers more complicated situations and what the laws are that cover it, where to start, easy to find resources, and sources of online help.”

Recent statistics from Community Justice Centres 2015/16 on NSW neighbourhood disputes show:

26% increase in noise complaints

Cases involving privacy and trespass issues have soared by 118%

Top three complaints are trees, fences and noise.

Author Nadine Behan recommends treating your neighbour with courtesy and respect and trying to resolve your issues without resorting to expensive legal action except as a last resort.

Some tips include:

Where you come to some agreement with your neighbour, it may be appropriate to make an action checklist together or put the agreement in writing so that each of you understands what is expected of the other and by what date it is expected.

Know your legal position. It allows you negotiate more effectively for a good outcome and make sound decisions about the next steps to take.

Investigate your options. There may be a range of remedies available, both legal and non-legal and have a Plan B.

Be prepared to compromise.

The new edition of this book has been revised and updated for recent changes to the law and is provided free of charge to public libraries by the State Library of New South Wales.

The full text of the resource is also available on the Find Legal Answers website: www.legalanswers.sl.nsw.gov.au