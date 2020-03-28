Love them or hate them, mayors and councillors are staying

LOVE them or hate them, local councils will be sticking around for an extra year after elections were postponed.

The NSW government passed legislation on Tuesday to provide provisions for postponing the local government elections, which were scheduled for September 12, 2020.

The legislation states with the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, "it is reasonable in the circumstances to order the postponement".

The government decided to postpone the election for at least 12 months.

Taking to social media, we asked our readers what they thought about having to put up with their council for another 12 months.

Monica Wilcox said she thought the decision was "reasonable considering the fickle times we're in".

"Bringing in new councillors always means a steep learning curve for them - let alone into the COVID-19 melee," Ms Wilcox said.

But Glenn Millard said "all need to be sacked and administrators bought in".

Other people suggested alternative voting options could solve the problem of delaying elections.

Kerrie Ann Shee: "I can't see why we can't vote online."

Carolyn Fisher: "I can't see why they can't be held over a weekend with more polling places open and people making sure no one is too close and only x number of people allowed in at the same time".

Meanwhile, Sherrie Lee said it was important people remembered the point of postponing the elections was to stop the spread of COVID-19.

"Do not conduct elections right now," she said.

"We have a National Emergency going on with this pandemic.

"Better the devil you know, than the one you don't. Besides, social distancing, get a grip!

"The sooner we go into full lockdown, the sooner this virus can be contained."