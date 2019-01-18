Menu
Stone & Wood needs your votes in the 2018 Hottest Craft Beer awards.
Love Stone & Wood beer? Show them some love

18th Jan 2019 10:00 AM

IF YOU love Byron Bay-based beer company Stone & Wood, then show them some love.

The independent brewer is asking supporters to vote for them in the GABS Festival Hottest 100 Craft Beers of 2018.

"Support all of the awesome and passionate independent breweries out there, brewing good beer," the Stone & Wood team wrote on their Facebook page.

"You'll find a bunch of our beers on the list including the tasty drop above.

"Cheers for the support!"

Today is your last chance to vote.

To cast your vote, visit: https://www.gabsfestival.com/gabs-hottest-100-2018-aussie-craft-beers-vote-now

