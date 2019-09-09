Love letters to the river

Sisters Lucy and Joy Knight-Smith wrote haiku poems to send thanks to the river.

AS PART of a heart felt sentiment to Wilson's River in Lismore, community members gathered at Riverfest to write poems of thanks.

Elly Bird, event coordinator of the annual Riverfest celebration said the activities acts to bring awareness and appreciation for Lismore's river that currently faces many environmental challenges.

"We at Helping Hands think that our community really love our river and this event is one way to show that we do,” Ms Bird said.

On Saturday the event provided a cushioned zone where people could write poems, stories and love letters that were placed around the area on sticks for guests to read.

"Across the community there is a real desire to reconnect with the river, there is a very strong want to recognise that we are a river town,” she said.

It's about connecting community and spending time together and being near the river.

Local sisters Joy and Lucy Knight-Smith wrote haiku poems to share their feelings about the river.

"I am writing an apology to the river and also telling the river that we love it,” Ms Joy Knight-Smith said.

"We are a river town.”

"I think it's important to remind people to think about the river and say thanks,” Ms Lucy Knight-Smith said.

Riverfest offered food stalls, live music, community art activities, emergency services demonstrations and educational talks.

Associate Professor Amanda Reichelt-Brushett who spoke at the event said the catchment is not in the healthiest state which calls for both Council and private land owners to collaborate on projects that can help offer solutions.

Ms Reichelt-Brushett said historical land clearing of the Big Scrub rainforest in areas surrounding the river have had major impacts on the rivers poor condition.

Pollution and flooding also play a large role in the river low health rating reflected in the loss of the commercial oyster industry, acid sulphate soils, and fish kills following floods.

"We just need to put our eyes to it,” Ms Reichelt-Brushett said.

"The solution is multi-pronged, we need to start thinking about the river as a catchment area and it covers five different local councils.”

"The local councils can't do it on their own.”

"There is some really good community activity happening but it's not a black and white solution.”

The SES hosted a talk to educate families and children about floods, why they happen and how to work with the SES when a flood occurs.

Ausfish Australia also educated guests on how to keep the river clean.