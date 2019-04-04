'Love letter to Lismore': Art trail's important message

CHECK IT OUT: Local artists with a disability are showcasing their art in over 40 shops throughout Lismore as part of the REDinc. Creative CBD Revival art trail.

IT WAS created as a "love letter to Lismore" following the 2017 floods.

REDinc. art coordinator Claudie Frock said the team were "really excited" to receive the grant, with REDinc. using the art trail as a chance to "give back by bringing art, music and performances into spaces and shops throughout the CBD".

"It gives REDinc. a valuable opportunity to thank the local community for its support over the past two years - a love letter from us to Lismore," she said.

"The artists are looking forward to sharing their creativity with the community."

CHECK IT OUT: REDinc Artists Heart Collage Collaboration, In Back Alley Gallery Larkin Lane. Claudie Frost

Ms Frock said the purpose of the event was to help with the invigoration of the Lismore CBD, while also saying thank you to the local Lismore community for their support over the years.

"In particular since the 2017 flood where all REDinc. venues were decimated," she said.

"The outpouring of support from the community was overwhelming and we really wanted to be able to try and give back to say thanks."

CHECK IT OUT: Artist Lucas Wright and Hello World Manager Betty Anne Durheim alongside Lucas's painting 'The Church' Magellan St. Claudie Frost

Working on their art since December 2018 in the REDinc. supported art studio, artists with a disability from local disability services organisations REDinc. and MultiTask have been working on a diverse range of creative projects to share with the Lismore community.

The creative works are being exhibited in over 40 shops throughout the Lismore CBD, with art trail maps available at REDinc. at 87 Magellan Street, Lismore.

Ms Frock said the project was made possible by a $15,000 grant from the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal (FRRR), funded by Australia Post.

The art trail launched last Friday on the second anniversary of the 2017 flood with an event at The Quad and will run for two weeks.