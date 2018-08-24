Menu
Richard Michael Espray, 44, has pleaded guilty to grooming, indecent treatment and abduction against a 13-year-old girl he was in a "relationship with". He will be sentenced for his crimes next week.
Love, jealousy and anger: How Espray groomed teen via text

Chloe Lyons
23rd Aug 2018 3:46 PM
TEXT messages between Richard Michael Espray, 44, and his 13-year-old "lover" have revealed the shocking depth of their "relationship".

Espray has pleaded guilty to six offences committed against the girl including abduction, indecent treatment and grooming.

He will be sentenced in Maroochydore District Court next week.

Their "relationship" involved text messages back and forth and came to a head with the exchange of explicit photos.

Espray's offending was discovered when the girl's father found messages between the pair and later went to police.

The following are a snapshot of messages Espray sent to the teen over his period of offending:

"I don't care you're 13."

 

Richard Michael Espray, 44, groomed a 13-year-old girl via text message. He has pleaded guilty to offences against the girl and will be sentenced next week.

"There's no need to tell anyone... for your sake as well as mine. You've even said it made us stronger."

"I support your choice. I'm heartbroken you ended it, I really am."

"Why the f--- am I trying to sort this out with you?... You're messing around with two boys."

"I've fallen in love with you, I'm f---ing crazy about you."

"Too busy having fun hey?... The boys enjoy seeing your tits hey?"

"Is there something else I get to see?"

"I thought you might have sent me a photo."

"I want to be your friend more than anything you've been amazing please don't not be my friend because something didn't work out."

"It's okay, I'm going to enjoy being single for a while... you had your chance."

"I am really missing you, it's killing me."

"You could f---ing dob me into everyone and ruin me."

"I've been up all night thinking about you and us."

