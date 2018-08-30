Love is in the air (literally) for dramatic circus act

Aerialists and Australian couple Marc Matousek and Chantal Ward in action.

Aerialists and Australian couple Marc Matousek and Chantal Ward in action. Dale McMillan

LOVE will be literally in the air when Australia's all-new Circus Rio opens its big top in Lismore tonight.

Among the international cast of performers will be aerialists and Australian couple Marc Matousek and Chantal Ward, who will be taking their love to new heights with their "dramatic" aerial act.

The couple met and fell in love just over a year ago and they've been performing together ever since.

"I love performing and performing with Chantal," Mr Matousek.

"We met through circus.

"We do a duo aerial straps performance ... straps are like a seat belt material strap, and it's Olympic rings."

He said their performance could be described as an aerial dance.

"We do lots of wraps and spins," he said.

Circus Rio's Marc Matousek and Chantal Ward will perform their aerial act in Lismore this evening. They are pictured with their dog Willow. Francis Witsenhuysen

"Our aerial act is really dramatic, we used to do a lovey dovey act and there's still that love element, but with a bit of a twist."

Based on the electric atmosphere of Rio De Janerio's Carnival, Circus Rio is a performance that celebrates the capability of the human form through colour, dance, music and life.

Mr Matousek said the big top would also come alive with FMX Motorbikes somersaulting over the stage, tightrope walkers skipping and running across thin suspended wire as well as circus classics like juggling, acrobatics and rolla bolla.

"The flying troupe is world renowned, and we have a world champion juggler from Las Vegas," he said.

"There's an all international cast ... we have some of the best performers from around the world.

"They are some of the best of what they do. We enjoy working with these guys - their skill level pushes us."

He said after exploring Queensland from Hervey Bay to Palm Beach, the crew was excited to make their New South Wales North Coast debut tonight.

"We've had a great response so far," he said.

"Circus Rio is a new circus, and we are touring Australia for the first time.

"We've got fantastic lighting the production is really nice and the acts are top class ... It's definitely worth checking out."

Lismore Mayor Isaac Smith will open Circus Rio's Gala show on Friday, August 31, at 7pm at Lismore Showgrounds. The full season runs until September 9.

Tickets can be bought via Ticketek.com.au or here: https://bit.ly/2Maequo

.