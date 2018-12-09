Daughter shows love and support for mum jailed in US

THE love and support Samantha Geldenhuys has for her mother, who faces an American court on kidnapping charges this week, remain unwavering.

The former Mountain Creek resident continues to post Facebook messages which show she doesn't care the mother she knew as Alex Geldenhuys was born with another name, Dorothy Lee Barnett.

"Happy birthday to the strongest, most passionate and amazing woman that I know, and I am so unbelievably fortunate to call my mother," she posted for her mum's birthday in May.

In the past 11 months, the secret Ms Barnett hid from her children and her friends for 20 years has finally been revealed.

Samantha was born as Savannah Todd and her mother has spent 20 years on the run.

She fled from her wealthy American ex-husband, Benjamin Harris Todd III, when Samantha was only nine months old.

She eventually married South African Juan Geldenhuys and the couple had a son, Reece, whom Samantha assumed was her birth brother.

Ms Barnett was arraigned in Charleston Court on Monday after being extradited from Brisbane earlier in the month.

She has been behind bars since the FBI swooped on their Mountain Creek home on November 5.

Samantha had lost the man she thought was her father, Mr Geldenhuys, to bone cancer just a week earlier.

Ms Barnett's Sunshine Coast friends, Bruce and Judy Michell, are determined the full story must be told.

Since her arrest, the Michells have made contact with Ms Barnett's American friends she left behind when running away with Samantha.

They have little doubt the justice system, which awarded Mr Todd full custody based on a claim Ms Barnett was suffering a mental illness, committed an injustice.

They have started a fundraising page, Justice For Dorothy Lee Barnett, to help raise cash and awareness for the long legal battle that lies ahead.

Mr Michell said the couple had known Ms Barnett for about five years and had "absolutely no idea" of her past.

"We only learnt about it as the FBI picked her up."

They also discovered it was one of their neighbours who tipped off the FBI.

Samantha, who is studying nursing in Townsville, has let all her Facebook friends and Mr Geldenhuys' South African family know she still sees him as her father.

The fundraising page can be found at gofundme.com/justicefordlb.