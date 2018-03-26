Love dogs but can't keep one of your own?

IF YOU love dogs but can't have your own pet, then read on.

Northern Rivers Animal Services is urgently looking for dog walkers, which means you can cuddle up to some gorgeous doggos without the responsibility of being a full-time pet owner.

"Wally has been a committed volunteer in the community for decades and is now in need of help to walk his beloved pooches,” NRAS explained on their Facebook page.

"They are both Kelpie X aged 3 and 7 years, live in Ballina and are very friendly little guys who are looking for one walk a day.”

If you live in or around Cherry Street and are available to offer some time to help, please contact the NRAS office weekdays between 10am and 4pm to add your name to the roster being coordinated by Trish. Phone 6681 1860.