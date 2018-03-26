Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Northern Rivers Animal Services is looking for dog walkers.
Northern Rivers Animal Services is looking for dog walkers.
Pets & Animals

Love dogs but can't keep one of your own?

26th Mar 2018 2:18 PM

IF YOU love dogs but can't have your own pet, then read on.

Northern Rivers Animal Services is urgently looking for dog walkers, which means you can cuddle up to some gorgeous doggos without the responsibility of being a full-time pet owner.

"Wally has been a committed volunteer in the community for decades and is now in need of help to walk his beloved pooches,” NRAS explained on their Facebook page.

"They are both Kelpie X aged 3 and 7 years, live in Ballina and are very friendly little guys who are looking for one walk a day.”

If you live in or around Cherry Street and are available to offer some time to help, please contact the NRAS office weekdays between 10am and 4pm to add your name to the roster being coordinated by Trish. Phone 6681 1860.

Lismore Northern Star
BREAKING: Three-car crash on the Bruxner Highway

BREAKING: Three-car crash on the Bruxner Highway

Breaking EMERGENCY services are on the way to the crash at Wollongbar.

  • 26th Mar 2018 3:15 PM
Kevin Hogan voted in as new Deputy Speaker

Kevin Hogan voted in as new Deputy Speaker

Politics More responsibility in Parliament for our local MP

HORRIFIC ATTACK: 'Its now our turn to give back to Ken'

HORRIFIC ATTACK: 'Its now our turn to give back to Ken'

Crime Man attacked at his workplace: Fundraiser

5 things not to miss at Beef Week this year

5 things not to miss at Beef Week this year

Family Fun What keeps bringing back the punters in droves?

Local Partners